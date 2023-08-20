'Allah Knows All': Pak President Says He Withheld Assent to Army Act, Secrets Law; Staff 'Undermined' Command

Pakistan President Arif Alvi on Sunday made a startling revelation, stating that he did not sign two bills amending the Official Secrets Act and the Pakistan Army Act into law due to his strong disagreement with these legislations.

Accusing his staff of undermining his will and command, Alvi disclosed that he had directed his staff to return the bills unsigned within the stipulated time to render them ineffective. “I did not sign Official Secrets Amendment Bill, 2023 and Pakistan Army Amendment Bill, 2023 as I disagreed with these laws," Alvi said in a short statement on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Earlier, Pak media reports said that Alvi had given his assent to the Of­­ficial Secrets (Amend­m­ent) Bill, 2023 and the Pakistan Army (Amend­ment) Bill, 2023 on Saturday, allowing the pieces of proposed legislation to become acts of Parliament.

According to Dawn newspaper, these pieces of legislation were approved by both the Senate and National Assembly, amidst criticism from opposition lawmakers. The Official Secrets Act amendment introduces a new offense of unauthorized disclosure of identities of intelligence agency members, informants, or sources.

The newspaper said the punishment for this offense could include up to three years in jail and a fine of up to 10 million Pakistani rupees. Similarly, the Pakistan Army Act amendment allows for a punishment of up to five years of rigorous imprisonment for disclosing information prejudicial to Pakistan’s security or the armed forces’ interest.

As per reports, the new amendments also grant more powers to the army chief and prohibit ex-servicemen from engaging in politics or ventures conflicting with the army’s interests. Moreover, it proposes imprisonment for defamation of the army.

The Pak president’s statement follows the recent arrest of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, linked to an Official Secrets Act case against the former foreign minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan. An American news outlet, The Intercept, published a diplomatic cable allegedly missing from Imran’s possession, prompting a high-level probe.