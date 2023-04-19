American Dream? 149,000 Indians Tried to Enter US Illegally between 2019 and 2023

A report from the US Customs and Border Protection (USCBP) said as many as 1.49 lakh Indians were caught trying to unlawfully enter the US between February 2019 and March 2023. The numbers show that the “American Dream" continues to lure many Indians who take the risk despite knowing the dangers that they could face in these border crossings.

The report says that as many as 5,459 Indians were caught entering the US illegally in January 2022. At least 708 were caught along the US-Canada border. The numbers have risen by 35.9% to 7,421 in January 2023. The authorities have detained 2,478 on the US-Canada border.

The report shows Indians were detained during 2,663 attempted border crossings either from Canada in the north or Mexico in the south. However, Indians make up merely 2% of people detained for trying to enter the US illegally and the rate of deportation remains low, a report by the Times of India said.

The report by the Times of India, which cited police officers from Gujarat and other officials, said those detained are mostly from Gujarat and Punjab.

Many of those deported get refuge on humanitarian grounds and even if they lose their cases in court due to the system which is burdened by backlogs. The US remains the world’s most popular destination for asylum-seekers since 2017.

However, there are also incidents where several Indians, including minors have died. A family of four from Gujarat’s Dingucha froze to death on the Canada-US border in -35­°C in January last year. The family were separated in a blizzard from a larger group of Indians who later made it across to the US.

The Times of India report said that Gujarat police are cracking down on such organised trafficking groups.

This year another tragic incident was reported where an Indian family of four from Gujarat’s Mehsana drowned when their boat capsized in the St Lawrence river in March. The area records sub-zero temperatures and is considered to be hazardous even by those who live nearby.

In December 2022, another man from Gujarat fell to his death as he, his wife and his three-year-old son were scaling the Trump wall on the US-Mexico border.

Despite these incidents, Indians continue to enter the US illegally. The US border patrol caught 9,648 Indian asylum-seekers. At least 2,289 of them tried to enter via the US-Canada border.

