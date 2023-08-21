Trends :PM Modi BRICSChildren TrappedShinawatra JailedIndian KilledIndia and BRICS
Americans Will Be Urged to Take More Covid-19 Boosters to Counter New Infection Wave

Biden administration plans autumn booster shots to counter virus wave. Moderna, Pfizer, Novavax vaccines updated against subvariants

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: August 21, 2023, 07:43 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

The Biden administration plans to urge all Americans to get a booster shot for the coronavirus this autumn to counter a new wave of infections, a White House official said on Sunday.

The official said that while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are reporting an increase in infections and hospital admissions from the virus, overall levels remain low.

On Thursday, Moderna (MRNA.O) said initial data showed its updated COVID-19 vaccine is effective against the “Eris" and “Fornax" subvariants in humans.

Moderna and other COVID-19 vaccine makers Novavax (NVAX.O), Pfizer (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech SE (22UAy.DE) have created versions of their shots aimed at the XBB.1.5 subvariant.

    • Pending approval from health regulators in the United States and Europe, the companies expect the updated shots to be available in the coming weeks for the autumn vaccination season.

    “We will be encouraging all Americans to get those boosters in addition to flu shots and RSV shots," the official said, referring to the Respiratory Syncytial Virus.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    first published: August 21, 2023, 07:36 IST
    last updated: August 21, 2023, 07:43 IST
