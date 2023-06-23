‘When India Grows the Whole World Grows’: PM Modi Tells US Congress, Says India is ‘Mother of Democracy’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to address the US Congress on two separate occasions on Thursday. “It is always a great honour to address the US Congress. It is an exceptional privilege to do so twice. For this honour, I extend my deepest gratitude to the 1.4 billion people of India," PM Modi said, according to news agency ANI.

“Democracy is one of our shared values. Throughout history one thing has been clear - democracy is a spirit that supports equality and dignity. Democracy is the idea that welcomes debate and discourse, a culture gives wings to thought and expression. India has had these values since times immemorial. India is the mother of democracy," PM Modi said.

“We shall give a better future to the world, and the future a better world," Modi said in his speech.

Advertisement

PM Modi said throughout history the world has strived to know about India. He pointed out that over the past few years, India has welcomed more than 100 members of the US Congress, while highlighting how close both nations have come in the past decade.

PM Modi also spoke about growing India-US defence cooperation. “Today, the US has become one of our most important defence partners. Today, India and the US are working together in space and in the seas, in science and in semiconductors, in startups and sustainability, in tech and in trade, in farming and finance, in art and Artificial Intelligence," he said.

PM Modi also touched on women empowerment in India and said that India’s vision for the future is powered by women and spoke about President Droupadi Murmu, outlining that she rose from a humble background to become India’s head-of-state.

“India has the highest percentage of airline pilots in the world. At a local government level, there are thousands of women who are running the country. Investing in a girl child helps in uplifting the entire families," he said.

“India has the highest percentage of airline pilots in the world. At a local government level, there are thousands of women who are running the country. Investing in a girl child helps in uplifting the entire family," he said.

Advertisement

“Women are leading us to a better future. India’s vision is not just of development that benefits women. It is of women-led development where women lead the journey of progress," PM Modi said.

Indian Economy

Advertisement

“When I first visited the US as a PM, India was the 10th largest economy in the world. Today, India is the 5th largest economy. India will be the 3rd largest economy soon. We are not only growing bigger but we are also growing faster. When India grows the whole world grows," PM Modi said.

Speaking of the progress India made in fintech and poverty alleviation, PM Modi highlighted that Indians from all walks of life have adopted digital payments.

Advertisement

“Everyone is using their phones for making digital payments in India, including street vendors. In India, technology is not about innovation but also inclusion. 850 million people receive direct benefit financial help into their accounts," the Prime Minister said.

Ukraine and Indo-Pacific

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India wishes for bloodshed in Ukraine to stop. “We must do all we can to stop the bloodshed in Ukraine. I have said directly and publicly, this is not an era of war, but one of dialogue and diplomacy," PM Modi said.

He also said that it is necessary to maintain a free, fair and inclusive Indo-Pacific. “We must show that democracies matter and democracies deliver," he said.

“The stability of the Indo-Pacific region has become one of the central concerns of our partnership. We share a vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific. More than 2 decades after the 9/11 attacks and more than a decade after 26/11 in Mumbai, terrorism and radicalism still remain a danger for the whole world," he said, according to ANI.

Terrorism and Multilateral Reforms

The Prime Minister urged that all forces responsible for sponsoring and exporting terror must be stopped. “We must overcome all such forces sponsoring and exporting terror. Terrorism is an enemy of humanity and there can be no ifs and buts in dealing with it," he said.

Prime Minister Modi also highlighted that there is a need for reform in multilateral organisations and said these institutions must reflect modern aspirations.

“We must revive multilateralism and reform multilateral institutions with better resources and representation that applies to all our global institutions of governance, especially the UN. When the world has changed, our institutions too must change or risk getting replaced by a world of rivalries without rules," he said.

He also lauded the achievements of Indian-Americans and noted the achievements of US Vice President and Indian-American leader Kamala Harris.

“The foundation of America was inspired by the vision of a nation of equal people…There are millions here who have roots in India, some of them sit proudly in this chamber and there is one behind me," PM Modi said.