Home » World » Annapolis Shooting: 3 Dead, 3 Wounded at Maryland Home after 'Interpersonal Dispute'

Annapolis Shooting: 3 Dead, 3 Wounded at Maryland Home after ‘Interpersonal Dispute’

The people who were shot and killed in Maryland's Annapolis ranged in age from their 20s to their 50s.

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

Associated Press

Last Updated: June 12, 2023, 10:59 IST

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland

Police respond to the scene where multiple people were shot, some fatally, in the 1000 block of Paddington Place in Annapolis, Maryland. (Image: AP Photo)
Police respond to the scene where multiple people were shot, some fatally, in the 1000 block of Paddington Place in Annapolis, Maryland. (Image: AP Photo)

Three people were killed and three wounded in a shooting Sunday night at a house in Maryland’s capital city, police said.

Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson told reporters at a media briefing that the shooting stemmed from what he described as an “interpersonal dispute" and that there was no further threat to the public.

“It’s a very active and fluid investigation. We’re still trying to determine everything that occurred. We’re still piecing it together. We have a lot more work to do," Jackson said.

He declined to elaborate on the relationship between the people involved, but said those killed ranged in age from their 20s to their 50s. He said that authorities hadn’t established a firm motive for the shooting.

“It wasn’t random," Jackson said, noting that the victims “died outside" the home.

Numerous police cars were seen in the residential area where the shooting happened south of the city centre and near the waterfront. Jackson said officers responded to the shooting around 8 p.m.

    • The police department issued a news release saying that one of the wounded was flown to a trauma centre. The police statement said that a suspect was in custody. The chief later described the person as a “person of interest" and that no charges had been filed.

    The chief said that authorities have recovered a weapon.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Associated Press)

    first published: June 12, 2023, 10:13 IST
    last updated: June 12, 2023, 10:59 IST
