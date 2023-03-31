Another Hindu Doctor Falls Prey to ‘Target Killing’ in Pakistan

A Karachi-based eye surgeon named Dr. Birbal Genani was shot dead by unidentified gunmen on Thursday, local media reported.

Dr. Genani was the former Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) senior director of health in the Pakistan port city.

Unidentified armed men targeted his car while he was traveling from Ramswamy, along with his assistant doctor, to Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

Dr. Genani died on the spot while his assistant sustained bullet injuries, The News International reported.

Video footage of the incident, which surfaced on the internet showed Dr. Genani’s car moving uncontrollably and smashing into a wall.

Local police said that Dr. Genani’s murder was a “target killing". However, added that the exact reason behind the murder is not known yet.

The police have already launched an investigation into the murder, the Pakistan newspaper said.

Notably, this is the second such attack on a Hindu doctor in Pakistan in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, a doctor hailing from Pakistan’s Hyderabad was killed by his driver inside his house.

Local police told Pakistani news outlet The Nation that the driver slit Dharam Dev Raathi’s throat with a knife.

As per media reports, the police arrested the driver from his home in Khairpur and identified him.

