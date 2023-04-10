Anti-Terror Ops Useless, Need Total Shift in Pak’s Taliban Policy, Political Parties Say

Pakistani political outfits from both sides of the aisle doubt that the new anti-terror operation launched by the Pakistani government and the army will lead to concrete results.

An ally of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s coalition government, the National Democratic Movement (NDM), said the government has lost the trust of the people and even if several hundred such operations are launched, it will be hard for the government to win back the trust of the people.

“They have lost public trust. People don’t believe them any more even if they launch 100 military operations against militants," NDM’s Mohsin Dawar was quoted as saying by news agency the Dawn.

Dawar said the government will have completely changed its policy towards the Taliban. “The government supports the Afghan Taliban, who support the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)," Dawar said.

Dawar also pointed out that the “sham" policy of “good Taliban, bad Taliban" led to rise in terrorism in the country and until the country does not address “the root cause of terrorism, Afghan policy and Project Taliban" and correct the mistakes committed between 2007 to 2014, the anti-terror operations will not yield any results.

The government and the army last week reaffirmed that they will eliminate terror threats and launch the National Action Plan (NAP) within 15 days to eliminate terrorists coming in from Afghanistan.

Pakistan is walking a tightrope with respect to the situation in Afghanistan as the Taliban leadership has not shown keenness in reigning in the TTP despite Pakistan doing the Afghanistan Taliban leadership’s bidding in international forums.

The TTP has mounted several attacks on police, armed forces and civilians and more than hundred have died in the recent months due to suicide attacks, car bomb blasts and ambushes targeting security personnel.

Aimal Wali Khan, provincial president of the Awami National Party (ANP), demanded that Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi, the former prime minister Imran Khan, former KP chief minister Mahmood Khan, former spymaster Faiz Hameed and former KP cabinet member Barrister Muha­mmad Ali Saif be arrested and said they have acted as “facilitators" of the TTP, allowing them to reenter Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The facilitators should be brought to justice before any decision on a fresh military offensive against militants," Khan was quoted as saying by the Dawn.

