Antony Blinken, Sergei Lavrov Discuss US Journalist's Arrest in Russia

The two sides discussed the arrest of American journalist Evan Gershkovich by Russia's FSB security service, the Russian foreign ministry said

Published By: Pritha Mallick

AFP

Last Updated: April 02, 2023, 20:14 IST

Moscow

Antony Blinken met for less than 10 minutes with Lavrov on the sidelines of the Group of 20 talks. (Credits: Twitter/Antony Blinken)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Sunday discussed the arrest of American journalist Evan Gershkovich by Russia’s FSB security service, the Russian foreign ministry said.

“The American side initiated the phone call," the ministry said on Telegram.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: April 02, 2023, 20:14 IST
last updated: April 02, 2023, 20:14 IST
