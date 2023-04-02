Antony Blinken, Sergei Lavrov Discuss US Journalist's Arrest in Russia

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Sunday discussed the arrest of American journalist Evan Gershkovich by Russia’s FSB security service, the Russian foreign ministry said.
“The American side initiated the phone call," the ministry said on Telegram.
Read all the Latest News here
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published: April 02, 2023, 20:14 IST
last updated: April 02, 2023, 20:14 IST