'Anybody That Says I’m the Best...': Trump Lauds Indian-American GOP Rival Vivek Ramaswamy

Former US President and Republican frontrunner for 2024 polls, Donald Trump has lauded his fellow GOP rival Vivek Ramaswamy saying that he would make a “very good" vice-president."

In an interview, Trump was asked if he had considered the 38-year-old Indian American tech entrepreneur for vice president. In response, he replied, “Well, I think he’s great… look anybody that says I’m the best president in a generation… I have to like a guy like that, you know, I can’t get upset with him."

“But he’s a smart guy. He’s a young guy, he’s got a lot of talent. He’s a very intelligent person. He’s got good energy, and he could be some form of something… and I tell ya, I think he’ll be very good," he added.

Trump said that Ramaswamy has been able to distinguish himself from the rest of the pack. “He’s starting to get out there a little bit, he’s getting a little bit controversial, I got to tell him to be a little bit careful, because some things you have to hold in just a little bit, but he’s got a lot of good energy, I will tell you. He’s been very nice to me…" he added.

Trump’s praise came in the wake of the first Republican debate which he did not attend but promised to watch for a potential vice-presidential candidate. In Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Ramaswamy stood out during the debate that featured 8 Republican candidates vying for the upcoming US Presidential elections.

The 38-year-old Indian-American entrepreneur commanded considerable attention due to his strong views on the Ukraine war, Donald Trump, and climate change. During the debate, Ramaswamy described Trump as the greatest US President of the 21st century.

However, the youngest Republican Presidential candidate, who is rapidly rising in the GOP ranks, earlier had made it clear that he would turn down an offer of the vice presidency if he doesn’t win the presidential nomination for 2024.