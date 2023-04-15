Arab Diplomats in Riyadh Call for 'Leadership Role' in Solution to Syria Crisis

Arab diplomats meeting in Saudi Arabia agreed that the region must play a “leading role" in efforts to broker a solution to Syria’s crisis, the Saudi foreign ministry said Saturday.
The foreign ministers from the six Gulf Cooperation countries plus Egypt, Iraq and Jordan discussed the “importance of having an Arab leadership role in efforts to end the crisis", according to the foreign ministry statement.
first published: April 15, 2023, 06:43 IST
last updated: April 15, 2023, 06:43 IST