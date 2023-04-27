Trends :Sudan CrisisParvez ElahiEmmanuel MacronCindy-Rodriguez SinghKim Yo Jong
Home » World » Argentina to Pay for Chinese Imports in Yuan Instead of Dollars

Argentina to Pay for Chinese Imports in Yuan Instead of Dollars

Argentina's government on Tuesday accused the country's rightwing opposition of fueling a dramatic erosion of the peso against the dollar, and ordered an investigation

Advertisement

Published By: Majid Alam

AFP

Last Updated: April 27, 2023, 15:31 IST

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Argentina will pay for Chinese imports in yuan instead of US dollars. (Image: File Photo)
Argentina will pay for Chinese imports in yuan instead of US dollars. (Image: File Photo)

Argentina will pay for Chinese imports in yuan instead of US dollars in order to preserve its dwindling foreign reserves, Economy Minister Sergio Massa said on Wednesday.

The South American country will be able to “program a volume of imports in yuan worth (the equivalent of) more than $1 billion from next month," Massa said at a meeting in Buenos Aires with China’s ambassador Zou Xiaoli.

This would “replace" the use of Argentina’s US dollar reserves.

Argentina’s government on Tuesday accused the country’s rightwing opposition of fueling a dramatic erosion of the peso against the dollar, and ordered an investigation.

Advertisement

The peso stood at 227 to the dollar at the official exchange rate Tuesday, but reaching more than double that on the parallel “blue" market.

The slide started last week after several days of pressure on the peso in a period of pre-election uncertainty in a country with exchange controls in place to limit the effects of a financial crisis and rampant inflation of more than 100 percent year-on-year.

RELATED NEWS

Economist Maria Castiglioni told the TN broadcaster the devaluation was partly the result of Argentines seeking “refuge" in the US dollar to protect their purchasing power.

Massa said the decision to pay in yuan “improves the perspective of Argentina’s net reserves."

It also “allows us to maintain the level of activity, the volume of imports, the pace of trade between Argentina and China and the levels of economic functioning that Argentina needs" following a poor year for domestic agriculture, and thus exports, amid persistent drought.

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Majid AlamMajid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on poli...Read More

first published: April 27, 2023, 15:20 IST
last updated: April 27, 2023, 15:31 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Nora Fatehi Makes Jaws Drop In Figure-hugging Embellished Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh Give Glam Goals In Stylish Black Dresses, See Pics