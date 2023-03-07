Home » World » Around 15 Killed, Over 100 Injured in Multi-story Building Explosion in Dhaka's Gulistan

Around 15 Killed, Over 100 Injured in Multi-story Building Explosion in Dhaka's Gulistan

The explosion took place around 4:45 pm near the BRTC bus counter, fire officials said, adding eleven firefighting units are working at the scene to carry out a rescue operation

Curated By: Pritha Mallick

News18.com

Last Updated: March 07, 2023, 19:01 IST

New Delhi, India

The cause of the explosion could not be known immediately. (Image: News18)
Around 15 people were killed and more than 100 injured on Tuesday in an explosion at a multi-storey building in Dhaka’s Gulistan area, reports said.

The explosion took place around 4:45 pm near the BRTC bus counter, fire officials were quoted as saying by The Daily Star. Eleven firefighting units are working at the scene to carry out a rescue operation, duty officer of the fire service control room Rashed Bin Khaled said.

The cause of the explosion could not be known immediately.

DMCH police outpost Inspector Bacchu Miah said the injured were taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). All of them were receiving treatment at the hospital’s emergency unit, he added.

Director of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) Brigadier General Md Nazmul Haque has told reporters 14 of the injured in the explosion have succumbed after being taken to the hospital.

The explosion, which occurred on the south side of the Gulistan BRTC counter, impacted a five-storey building that housed a sanitary shop on the ground floor and Brac Bank office on the remaining floors, as well as a nearby seven-storey sanitary market building, according to the The Daily Star. However, despite the impact, none of the buildings collapsed.

first published: March 07, 2023, 18:48 IST
last updated: March 07, 2023, 19:01 IST
