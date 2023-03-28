As US Mulls TikTok Ban, AOC Takes to App to Protest Move

American lawmakers said they will proceed with plans to implement a national ban on Bytedance-owned TikTok, Democrat congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez opened an account on TikTok to protest against the move.

Bytedance is a Chinese tech company.

Lawmakers from both sides in the US are preparing to take action against TikTok, after company chief Shou Zi Chew appeared before a US House committee last week and was grilled for five hours.

The lawmakers grilled him regarding the national security concerns and privacy issues surrounding the app.

Ocasio-Cortez in her first ever TikTok said the nature of the action is “unprecedented" as thousands of videos by TikTok users in the US were uploaded making fun of the Congressional hearing, criticising the US lawmakers for being out of touch with technology.

Some lawmakers did ask questions like “Does TikTok use wi-fi" which generated hilarious responses but one section of social media users also pointed out that these questions were “honest mistakes".

TikTok has more than 150 million users in the US and many of them are protesting the move. This could be the first time the US bans a social media giant on national security issues.

Ocasio-Cortez pointed out that despite the Cambridge Analytica findings, the US government did not initiate such proceedings against bigwigs like Meta and said there is enough evidence that other major companies also use personal data in ways that cannot be approved.

The US government as well as the opposition Republicans are accusing China of storing data of American users in their servers and allowing the Communist Party of China (CPC) to access that data.

US House Speaker and Republican leader Kevin McCarthy on Sunday doubled down and said the Chinese government has access to the app’s user data.

There is no bipartisan legislation yet to allow the US President Joe Biden and his administration to get legal authority to seek a ban but the federal and several state governments have implemented bans which do not allow installing or retaining the app on government devices.

“The House will be moving forward with legislation to protect Americans from the technological tentacles of the Chinese Communist party," McCarthy said.

Lawmakers grilled Chew and demanded answers if the app was used for spying, to which the latter replied in the negative. The US government suspects the app is being used as a surveillance tool.

