Trends :New York FloodsBBC Presenter FiredJoe Biden in LondonISIS Leader KilledPrince Harry
Home » World » At Least 1 Dead, 5 Wounded After Shooting Inside Lebanon Mosque, Security Official Says

At Least 1 Dead, 5 Wounded After Shooting Inside Lebanon Mosque, Security Official Says

A security official, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, said the man killed and the five wounded were all Syrian citizens

Advertisement

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 21:03 IST

Beirut, Lebanon

The town is home to many Syrian refugees who fled their country’s 12-year conflict.(Representative image/Shutterstock)
The town is home to many Syrian refugees who fled their country’s 12-year conflict.(Representative image/Shutterstock)

A shooting inside a mosque during prayers left at least one person dead and five wounded on Friday, a Lebanese security official said. The reason behind the shooting in the eastern town of Bar Elias was not immediately clear.

The state-run National News Agency said more gunfire broke out later between Lebanese troops and the shooting suspect, who was wounded in that exchange.

A security official, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, said the man killed and the five wounded were all Syrian citizens.

The town is home to many Syrian refugees who fled their country’s 12-year conflict.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan Wows In Menacing Avatar; Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika, Nayanthara Impress
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Salman Caught Smoking On Camera | Karan Johar Shuts Down Troll | SPKK Catches Up On Second Weekend
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • Lebanon is home to more than 1 million Syrian refugees and anti-Syrian sentiments have been on the rise since Lebanon’s economic meltdown began in October 2019.

    The decline is rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement by the country’s ruling class. Three-quarters of the country’s 6 million people live in poverty.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 07, 2023, 21:03 IST
    last updated: July 07, 2023, 21:03 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App