At Least 3 Dead, Dozens of Homes Damaged After Storms Hit US Midwest, South

Tornadoes and thunderstorms hit the US Midwest and South on Sunday (June 25), leaving dozens of homes damaged and at least three people dead in Indiana and Arkansas, authorities said on Monday (June 26).

The National Weather Service said multiple tornadoes and severe storms were reported on Sunday in central Indiana and Arkansas.

Emergency officials from Martin County, Indiana, confirmed one death in the area. Emergency Management Director Cameron Wolf said the victim’s injured partner was airlifted to hospital. They lived in a two-story log cabin, which was destroyed by the storms. Further details were not immediately available.