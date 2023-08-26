At Least 7 Injured As Mass Shooting Erupts at Caribbean Festival in Boston

At least seven people were hospitalized after a mass shooting at a Caribbean festival in Boston early Saturday, police said.

None of the seven had life-threatening injuries, they added.

“Firearms have been recovered and arrests made," the police from the northeastern city said in a brief statement.

An earlier advisory from Boston police warned that traffic would be impacted by a pair of parades Saturday linked to an annual Caribbean carnival, with one beginning at 6:30 am (1030 GMT) and a second hours later.

Police said they received a first call about shots being fired at 7:44 am.

Unverified social media posts appeared to show people running from a chaotic street scene, with some falling to the ground.

One person died during last year’s Caribbean festival, local media reported.