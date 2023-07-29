At Republican Party Fundraiser, Trump Insists He’ll Win, Ramaswamy Gets Standing Ovation

For the first time this year, all the Republican presidential candidates shared a stage as they met at the Republican party’s annual Lincoln Dinner fundraiser in Iowa, the BBC said in a report.

Main rivals Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis headlined the fundraiser, the BBC said, while also mentioning that Vivek Ramaswamy brought many to a standing ovation with his address.

13 Republican candidates were given 10 minutes to speak during the fundraiser event. There were at least 1,200 attendees and all of them held considerable sway on deciding who will be the Republican nominee.

Despite his legal woes, Trump holds a lead over his rivals. He said because he faces several criminal and civil charges he is best placed to win the 2024 US Presidential Elections.

Advertisement

Trump has maintained that he will run for the White House even if he is convicted.

The BBC report also said that there was no shortage of Trump stickers among the crowd.

The candidates did not interact with each other as each of them were given their own backstage suite from where they came to the stage to deliver their speeches. Republican presidential candidate Will Hurd was met with boos when he said Trump is running for president to stay out of jail.

According to a FiveThirtyEight opinion polling average, Trump ranks first with 52.4%, followed by Florida governor Ron DeSantis at 15.5%. Everyone else is below 10%.

Trump could soon be charged in Washington for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. He claims the charges are fabricated.

He is also facing a probe over his (mis)handling of government documents and classified files after leaving office. But despite these legal challenges, he remains the frontrunner for the Republican nomination.

Iowa is the first state in the US where voters begin to filter the field of presidential candidates until one from each main party remains to compete in the November 2024 election.