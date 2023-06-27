Atrocities Against Pakistan’s Minorities: Meena Kohli Kidnapped Again | Exclusive

Meena Kohli, a 19-year-old Hindu girl from Khipro in Sindh, has again been kidnapped from her residence, according to local sources in Pakistan. Her 12-year-old sister has also been kidnapped by local landlord Mushtaq Bhambro, his son, Iqbal, and his friends, they said.

They were first kidnapped at gunpoint in January 2022. Both sisters were forced to embrace Islam and were married to Iqbal and Majid Bhambro. Despite repeated attempts to file complaint against Mushtaq, police did not register the case, allegedly after taking bribe, sources had then said.

In April 2023, Meena managed to escape from captivity and reached home. She was produced before the Khipro sessions court on April 20, where based on her statements, she was allowed to stay at her parents’ home.

On June 24, Iqbal and his friends allegedly visited her house and forcibly took her away, after severely beating her father and minor brother.

Before leaving, Iqbal Bhambro also threatened Wagho Kohli that both his daughters will be killed if a police complaint is lodged against him and his friends.

JAN TO JUNE REPORT

News18 had earlier reported how from January to June 2023, 38 women from Christian and Hindu communities have been abducted or forced converted, and seven killed, according to a survey.

According to the data collected by the Centre for Social Justice, at least 2,120 persons had borne suffering of false allegations, prolonged trials, dislocation, and worse between 1987 and 2022.