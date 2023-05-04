Attack in Bid to Assassinate Putin Carried Out by Ukrainian Intelligence Agencies: Sources | Exclusive

Russia had alleged that Ukraine carried out a “terrorist attack" overnight Tuesday into Wednesday with two drones, aiming to kill President Vladimir Putin, a charge which Kyiv has denied.

Now sources close to the Kremlin have told CNN-News18 that the attack was carried out by Ukrainian intelligence agencies.

This was done by Ukrainians with the help of Russian assets, they said, adding that these assets don’t know what they are doing.

The building attacked was not damaged because the strike did not hit the correct place, they said.

Putin’s office was not in this building but the attack had more to do with psyops, said the sources.

Russian sources said it is unlikely that a similar attack will be carried out on Ukraine in retaliation though this demand has been around for some time.

The incident at the Kremlin comes amid several other recent explosions and train derailments on Russian and occupied Ukrainian territory, with Moscow pointing the finger at Kyiv.

The United States has led a coalition of Western nations in arming the Ukrainian military, steadily giving it more advanced weaponry and defense systems requested by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

