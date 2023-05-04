Trends :King Charles CoronationPrince HarryBilawal Bhutto ZardariSCO MeetingTrump Sexual Assault
Home » World » Attack in Bid to Assassinate Putin Carried Out by Ukrainian Intelligence Agencies: Sources | Exclusive

Attack in Bid to Assassinate Putin Carried Out by Ukrainian Intelligence Agencies: Sources | Exclusive

The drone attack was done by Ukrainians with the help of Russian assets, said the sources close to the Kremlin

Advertisement

Reported By: Manoj Gupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 19:57 IST

New Delhi, India

A view of the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. (File pic/AP)
A view of the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. (File pic/AP)

Russia had alleged that Ukraine carried out a “terrorist attack" overnight Tuesday into Wednesday with two drones, aiming to kill President Vladimir Putin, a charge which Kyiv has denied.

Now sources close to the Kremlin have told CNN-News18 that the attack was carried out by Ukrainian intelligence agencies.

This was done by Ukrainians with the help of Russian assets, they said, adding that these assets don’t know what they are doing.

The building attacked was not damaged because the strike did not hit the correct place, they said.

Advertisement

Putin’s office was not in this building but the attack had more to do with psyops, said the sources.

Russian sources said it is unlikely that a similar attack will be carried out on Ukraine in retaliation though this demand has been around for some time.

RELATED NEWS

The incident at the Kremlin comes amid several other recent explosions and train derailments on Russian and occupied Ukrainian territory, with Moscow pointing the finger at Kyiv.

The United States has led a coalition of Western nations in arming the Ukrainian military, steadily giving it more advanced weaponry and defense systems requested by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Manoj GuptaManoj Gupta is Group Editor, Security Affairs at CNN-News18...Read More

first published: May 04, 2023, 19:57 IST
last updated: May 04, 2023, 19:57 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt's Met Gala Debut, Release Of Afwaah, Trailer Launch Of Dahaad Among Biggest Entertainment News Of The Week

+8PHOTOS

Tara Sutaria, Dimple Kapadia, Bhumi Pednekar, Sanya Malhotra Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week