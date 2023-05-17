Aus PM Albanese Cancels Quad Summit after US Prez Biden Cancels Visit Due to Domestic Troubles

The Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese confirmed on Wednesday that the Quad leadership summit scheduled to be held in Sydney will not go ahead as US President Joe Biden cancelled his visit to Australia owing to domestic issues, Australia-based news agencies reported.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) in a report said that it is likely that all four leaders - Australian PM Anthony Albanese, Indian PM Narendra Modi, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden - will instead meet on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in Japan this weekend.

Albanese said that it is still possible that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Sydney next week.

US President Joe Biden cancelled his attendance because he is busy hashing out a deal with the Republicans to prevent the US from defaulting on its debts at the end of May.

“Because that has to be solved prior to 1 June — otherwise there are quite drastic consequences for the US economy, which will flow on to the global economy — he understandably has had to make that decision," Australian PM Albanese was quoted as saying by the ABC.

“All four leaders — President Biden, Prime Minister Kishida, Prime Minister Modi and myself — will be at the G7, held in Hiroshima on Saturday and Sunday. We are attempting to get together over that period of time [and] I’ll have a bilateral discussion with President Biden," Albanese told the ABC.

Albanese said that Biden felt “disappointed" that he could not visit Australia and the Quad leaders will try to hold a meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Leadership Summit in Hiroshima.

Albanese, however, added: “We are in discussions with the Quad leaders over today. We’ll make further announcements about that, but Prime Minister Modi would certainly be a very welcome guest here next week."

He also said that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida would visit Sydney next week.

The US president had initially intended to visit Australia and Papua New Guinea, but the leg of his trip to Australia was cancelled. His historic visit would have involved a large entourage of over 1,000 people. The most recent visit by a sitting US president to Australia was in 2014, when Barack Obama made the trip.