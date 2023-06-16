Trends :Third Indian Stabbed in UKBrazil CycloneAntony Blinken in ChinaSaudi Minister in IranJoe Biden
Home » World » Australia Appoints Green as High Commissioner to India; McGeachy as Bengaluru Consul-General

Philip Green is the new Australian envoy to India and Hillary McGeachy will serve as the first consul-general of Bengaluru.

Written By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: June 16, 2023, 10:02 IST

New Delhi, India

Philip Green (L) served as Australian ambassador to Germany and Hillary McGeachy also served in different roles in Germany as well as India. (Image: Standards Australia/@AusAmb_DE)
Australian foreign minister Penny Wong appointed Philip Green as Australia’s next High Commissioner to India on Friday. She also announced that Hilary McGeachy has been appointed as Australia’s first Consul-General in Bengaluru.

Highlighting how India and Australia are working together for a peaceful Indo-Pacific region, Wong said both countries are working together through the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership as well as partners of the Quad grouping.

“The Australia-India relationship has never been closer. Australia and India share perspectives, challenges and a democratic heritage. We are working together, through our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and as Quad partners, to promote a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, where sovereignty is respected," Wong said in a release from the Australian external affairs ministry.

Philip Green will also serve as High Commissioner to the Kingdom of Bhutan.

“Along with our deepening defence and security cooperation, Australia and India have a mutually beneficial economic partnership, which will expand as we work towards finalising an ambitious Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement," Wong further added.

Green served as Australian ambassador to Germany and is a senior career officer with the Australian department of foreign affairs. He also served as Australian High Commissioner to Singapore, to South Africa and to Kenya, the press release said.

Wong thanked Barry O’Farrell for his contribution to advancing Australia’s interests in India. Barry O’Farrell has served as Australian high commissioner to India since 2020.

Bengaluru Consulate-General

Wong also announced Hilary McGeachy appointment as Australia’s first consul-general in Bengaluru. The Bengaluru Consulate-General will be Australia’s fifth diplomatic mission in India and it will undertake the consular responsibilities for the states of Karnataka and Telangana.

    • “Bengaluru is a leading centre of innovation and the heart of India’s technology industry with a vibrant business community and a booming digital economy. (It) will deepen Australia’s trade, investment and people-to-people ties and strengthen our technology partnership with this dynamic part of south India," Wong said in a separate press release.

    McGeachy also is a career officer with the Australian department of foreign affairs and trade and previously served overseas in India and Germany.

    About the Author

    Shankhyaneel SarkarShankhyaneel Sarkar is a senior subeditor at News18, covering international issu...Read More

    first published: June 16, 2023, 10:02 IST
    last updated: June 16, 2023, 10:02 IST
