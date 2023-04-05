Australia Bans TikTok for Govt Workers, Politicians, Following US, UK

Australia followed in the footsteps of the US, UK, New Zealand and Canada to impose a ban on TikTok for government employees and politicians, the Sydney Morning Herald reported. There are some exceptions for government staff where they can use the app but for that they will require a dedicated phone.

Premier of Australian state of Victoria, Daniel Andrews, said he will not use the app and announced that it remains banned on state government devices.

TikTok said it is disappointed that the app has been banned and said politics played a role behind the app, not fact, the Sydney Morning Herald said.

The decision to ban the social media video app TikTok from politicians and public servants’ work devices was taken following advice from intelligence and security agencies.

“After receiving advice from intelligence and security agencies, today I authorised the Secretary of the Attorney-General’s Department to issue a mandatory direction under the Protective Security Policy Framework to prohibit the TikTok app on devices issued by Commonwealth departments and agencies. The direction will come into effect as soon as practicable," Dreyfus said in a statement on Tuesday, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

He added that exceptions will only be granted on a case by case basis for the use of the Chinese-owned service. Those requiring the app will register their account to a generic federal email address.

TikTok has come under fire in the US recently with several highly-placed politicians from both sides of the aisle and state institutions over concerns it could be used by the Chinese government for surveillance or influence operations because its parent company ByteDance is headquartered in China.

TikTok denounced the claims and said it has robust security measures.

The Australian government, however, ruled out banning the app for the general public. There are estimated 7 million monthly Australian users and the government wants ByteDance to store all Australian data locally, so it cannot be accessed by employees in China.

There was some bipartisan report for the ban as opposition cybersecurity spokesman James Paterson welcomed the ban. He, however, pointed out that Canberra trailed Ottawa, London, Washington and Christchurch when it came to implementing the ban.

“Now that this risk is being addressed, we must urgently turn our attention to the broader cybersecurity and foreign interference threat posed by TikTok to the millions of other Australian users," he was quoted as saying by the Sydney Morning Herald.

He added that the Communist Party of China must not be allowed to “retain unregulated access to" data of Australian people. “State and territory governments should now follow and also ban TikTok from their government-issued devices," Paterson added.

“We are also disappointed that TikTok, and the millions of Australians who use it, were left to learn of this decision through the media, despite our repeated offers to engage with the government constructively about this policy," TikTok Australia general manager Lee Hunter said in a statement, adding that he sought a meeting with Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil in the weeks leading up to the ban.

