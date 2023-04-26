Australia Mid-Air Mayhem: Four Passengers Brawl Aboard Flight, Forcing Emergency Landing

Four unruly passengers were arrested following two mid-air brawls aboard an unnamed flight from Queensland to the Northern Territory (NT) on Thursday evening last week.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) and NT Police confirmed that charges were levelled against the miscreants. “The AFP was called to attend an incident on a flight from Cairns to Groote Eylandt, which had caused the flight to be turned around, on Thursday, April 20," Australian news agency news.com.au said, citing an AFP spokesperson.

The video of the brawl has gone viral on social media. Shared by a Twitter user named Jet Ski Bandit (@fulovitboss) video shows one group of rowdy passengers standing near the aise where one passenger in the group can be raising their bottle above their head to strike another passenger.

After the first incident, the flight turned back to Queensland, where the woman was charged.

The spokesperson said one female passenger was removed from the plane and charged with disorderly behaviour on an aircraft. She also faced charges of common assault and failing to comply with safety instructions by cabin crew, the spokesperson told the Australian news outlet.

The flight took off once again but the same group of passengers began a fresh argument which ended in a fight and broken internal window.

When the flight landed in Alyangula, which is located off the east coast of Northern Territory, those three passengers were arrested by the NT Police.

A 23-year-old man was charged with intentionally endangering the safety of others, aggravated assault, damage to property, disorderly behaviour in a public place and breaching a domestic violence order.

Another woman of the same age was charged with property damage, disorderly behaviour in a public place and intentionally endangering the safety of others.

The other passenger, a 22-year-old, was charged with commercial drug supply, drug possession, hindering a member of the police, disorderly behaviour and possessing liquor in a restricted area, news.com.au said in their report.

All three passengers will be facing the Darwin Local Court on Monday.

