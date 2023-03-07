Australian Ex-PM Abbott Says Outsiders Could’ve Led Pro-Khalistan Protests in Melbourne in January

Former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott said the recent so-called protests in Melbourne organised by Khalistan separatists was led by mostly those who came to Australia on tourist visas under the false pretext of holidaying.

“The recent protest in Melbourne was not nearly as big as it was reported to have been. It was basically initiated by people who had come into Australia on tourist visas pretending to (be on) holiday," Abbott said during an interview with CNN-News18’s Zakka Jacob.

Advertisement

Abbott said the Australian government has ways to ensure that these events don’t happen in the future and said he understands why India would be concerned about a separatist agitation being held in Australia - a country with which it has strong ties.

He said these activities can be red-flagged so that the next time they visit Australia, they don’t participate in any agitation.

Australia over the past few months has seen a spike in anti-India activities where Indians and places of worship of Hindus have been targeted.

Three temples in Melbourne region were defaced and anti-Indian graffiti was sprayed on the walls over a period of two weeks earlier in January.

BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir temple in Melbourne’s Mill Park was first vandalised on January 12, Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs was vandalised on January 16 and the wall of the ISKCON temple in Melbourne was defaced with “Khalistan Zindabad" graffiti on January 23.

However, Khalistani separatists attacked Indians on January 29 in Melbourne Federation Square during a rally organised by the pro-Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice.

Advertisement

The group was holding a so-called referendum regarding the creation of Khalistan.

When peaceful counter-protesters came to the venue, the pro-Khalistan attendees attacked them after which clashes broke out between both groups. At least two people were injured in the clashes.

Several Australian MPs expressed their concern over the clashes and said protests should not pave the way for vandalism and clashes.

Earlier this Saturday, a Hindu temple in Brisbane was allegedly vandalised by Khalistani supporters.

Advertisement

The authorities in Australia were made aware of India’s concerns and they have assured that steps will be taken to find out the perpetrators.

Read all the Latest News here