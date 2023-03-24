Canada’s foreign ministry on Friday said the government is aware of protests by Khalistani supporters at various locations across the country and reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of Indian diplomatic missions.

Marilyne Guevremont, spokesperson of Canada’s foreign ministry said that Canadian authorities are in contact with Indian diplomatic officials regarding the protests.

“We are aware that protests have taken place at various locations in Canada. Canadian authorities have been in contact with Indian diplomatic officials regarding the protests," Marilyne Guevremont said in a statement.

The foreign ministry also promised action and added that the country will take the security-related obligations under international law very seriously.

“Global Affairs Canada is committed to the safety and security of these missions and diplomats. We take very seriously our security-related obligations under international law," she added.

The reaction comes as India registered a strong protest over the vandalization of the Indian mission in San Francisco and London by pro-Khalistan elements. The anti-India protests were also held in Canada, the UK and the US.

Khalistan supporters held protests in Ottawa in Canada on Thursday, according to reports.

An event to be attended by the Indian envoy to Canada in British Columbia province had to be cancelled due to security concerns after a violent protest by Khalistan supporters. The event was ultimately cancelled for security reasons.

Indian-origin journalist Sameer Kaushal, who was at the venue to cover the protest, was also assaulted by protesters.

Meanwhile, in London, around 2,000 protesters waving Khalistan flags descended upon the Indian High Commission on Wednesday for a planned demonstration and hurled objects and chanted slogans amid a heightened security presence and barricades.

Canada has also seen a rise in anti-India activities recently by Khalistan supporters who have vandalised some Hindu temples.

Last September, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement condemning the rise of hate crimes against Indians and anti-India activities in Canada, expressing their concern with stern language.

