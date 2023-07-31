Trends :China EconomyQuran BurningsMyanmar EmergencyPakistan Bombing VideoBeijing Floods
Home » World » Authorities in Nigeria’s Adamawa Imposes Curfew to Stop Looting of Food Stores

Authorities in Nigeria’s Adamawa Imposes Curfew to Stop Looting of Food Stores

Residents in Yola looted food stores and warehouses shortly after the Nigerian government ended a fuel subsidy that led to an immediate spike in food prices.

Advertisement

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

AFP

Last Updated: July 31, 2023, 06:49 IST

Kano, Nigeria

Police officers prepare for deployment in Adamawa State, amid widespread looting, in Yola, Nigeria. (Image: Reuters)
Police officers prepare for deployment in Adamawa State, amid widespread looting, in Yola, Nigeria. (Image: Reuters)

Authorities in Nigeria’s northeastern Adamawa state on Sunday imposed a statewide round-the-clock curfew to stop widespread looting of food stores in the state capital Yola.

The looting saw hundreds of residents break into public and private warehouses storing grains and other commodities and cart them away.

“The Governor of Adamawa State… Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has declared a 24-hour curfew on the state, effective immediately Sunday 30th July, 2023," Humwashi Wonosikou, the governor’s spokesman, said in a statement.

Yahaya Nguroje, Adamawa state police spokesman, said security personnel had been deployed to enforce the curfew.

Advertisement

Last month Nigeria — the most populous country in Africa and the continent’s largest economy — ended a fuel subsidy regime, leading to petrol prices quadrupling and food prices soaring.

Nigeria’s economy has been weakened by recession and the fallout from Covid-19, making life hard for its 215 million citizens — nearly half of whom live on less than $2 a day.

Online video footage shows residents of Yola looting sacks of grain, cartons of pasta and other household items from a warehouse of Nigeria’s emergency management agency (NEMA).

top videos
  • 'Rocky Aur Rani...' Grosses Rs 85 cr Worldwide | Saif, Sara Star Together | SRK's New 'Jawan' Song

    • The plunder prompted NEMA to put its warehouses across Nigeria on alert to forestall possible looting, according to agency sources.

    Earlier this year the United Nations predicted that more than 25 million Nigerians would be a “high risk" of food insecurity in 2023.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Shankhyaneel SarkarShankhyaneel Sarkar is a senior subeditor at News18, covering international issu...Read More

    first published: July 31, 2023, 06:49 IST
    last updated: July 31, 2023, 06:49 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App