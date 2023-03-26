Bangladeshi Organisation Demands Trial of Pakistan Army for Genocide during 1971 Liberation War

A Bangladesh organisation has demanded trial against Pakistani’s army for its involvement in the genocide committed during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971.

Bangladesh Muktijoddha Mancha has written a memorandum to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for trial against the Pakistan army’s protest in Geneva and demand declaring March 25 as the ‘World Genocide Day’.

The letter said, “Pakistan has always skirted the issues though it pronounces that it would like to improve its relationship with Bangladesh, which is antithesis and aberration of reality. This action of denial mode of Pakistan is tantamount to ignoring aspirations of 165 million Bangladeshis. You know, the Pakistan army was directly involved in intellectuals’ killings and committed genocide in 1971."

On the Martyred Intellectuals Day on December 14, the Bangladeshi non-registered organisation, on behalf of 165 million Bangladeshis, demanded the trial of Pakistani militaries who were directly involved in intellectuals’ killings and genocide in 1971.

Advertisement

Bangladesh Muktijoddha Mancha, an organisation of descendants of the liberation war, urged the Pakistani government to offer “unconditional apology" to Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and to the people of the country for the “brutalities in Bangabandhu killing, 21st grenade attack and the atrocities of 1971 liberation struggle, by Pakistan and its army".

“We also demand Pakistan to desist, overtly or covertly, from engaging with those forces that stood against our freedom struggle. These forces are always trying to destabilise democratically elected government of Bangladesh under PM Sheikh Hasina in various forms, names and practices. The entire countrymen are saddened by efforts made by certain quarters to malign the holy image of our Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," the letter said.

The Bangladeshi organisation alleged the Pakistani army have raised slogans such as ‘Jàamat, BNP were collaborators of BD genocide’. “We want recognition of BD Genocide of 1971 and condemnation of Pakistan Army as criminal of humanity and should be punished," it added.

Read all the Latest News here