Barack Obama to Spotlight in New Netflix Documentary, All You Need to Know

In the series entitled 'Working: What We Do All Day,' Obama takes on hot topics such as the appeal of certain jobs, repercussions of AI and even the quest for finding meaning at work

Last Updated: April 28, 2023, 06:49 IST

Former US President Barack Obama speaks at a Democracy Forum event held by the Obama Foundation at the Javits Center on November 17, 2022 in New York City. (AFP)
Barack Obama will be back in the public view next month, in a Netflix-produced documentary series whose trailer was released Thursday, in which the former US president explores the role of work in Americans’s lives.

“I’m excited to share the trailer for ‘Working,'" Obama tweeted.

“In this series, I talk to American workers across various industries – from hospitality and technology to home care – to understand their jobs and hopes for the future," he added.

In the series entitled “Working: What We Do All Day," Obama takes on hot topics such as the appeal of certain jobs, repercussions of the development of artificial intelligence and even the quest for finding meaning at work.

His approach was inspired by the book “Working" by Studs Terkel (1912-2008), an influential figure of the American left.

Obama, who left office in 2017, employs his famous speaking voice to narrate the series, which will “explore ways to find meaning at work, and to create a bond through the experiences and the difficulties," the US streaming giant said on its site.

The series was produced by Concordia Studio and Higher Ground, a production company founded by Obama and Michelle Obama, in 2018, which bought distribution rights to the Oscar-winning 2019 documentary “American Factory," which also looked at the culture of work within the United States.

The documentary series will be broadcast from May 17 on Netflix.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: April 28, 2023, 06:34 IST
last updated: April 28, 2023, 06:49 IST
