BBC Chairman Richard Sharp Steps Down over Boris Johnson Loan Issue

The chairman of the BBC Richard Sharp resigned over a report which said that he failed to make authorities aware of his involvement in the facilitation of a loan to former UK prime minister Boris Johnson, news agency BBC reported.

Sharp in his resignation said that the probe found he broke the governance code for public appointments but maintained that the breach was “inadvertent and not material" and the report reflects his view.

The report led by the King’s Counsel will be published later today. The Commissioner of Public Appointments barrister Adam Heppinstall was appointed to investigate the claims that Sharp helped arrange a loan for Boris Johnson when he was prime minister, news agency BBC reported.

Then-PM Boris Johnson nominated him to chair the BBC board weeks after he helped arrange a guarantee on a loan of up to £800,000 but the government has maintained that Sharp was appointed on merit.

The allegations were first reported by the Sunday Times in January.

“While I did breach the governance code for public appointments, he states that a breach does not necessarily invalidate an appointment,’ the BBC chairman Sharp said.

He maintained that he “did not play any part whatsoever in the facilitation, arrangement, or financing of a loan for the former Prime Minister".

Sharp, however, concerned that he should have been more open regarding the role he played when he arranged a meeting between the cabinet secretary Simon Case and Sam Blyth - a businessman who was offering the then PM financial help when he met the appointments panel ahead during the scrutiny period before he assumed his responsibilities in the new role, news agency BBC reported.

Sharp said it was his “oversight" and apologised for it. He said the probe should not be a distraction for the BBC and said it was an honour to chair the media giant.

Sharp will remain in his post until June until a new person is appointed.

The BBC in a separate report pointed to two non-disclosure breaches by Sharp. The first breach was when he informed former prime minister Boris Johnson he “wished to apply to be chair of the BBC board, before he made his application in November 2020".

The second breach happened when he told the former prime minister of the meeting between the cabinet secretary and Blyth and Bylth earlier suggested that he can “assist the former prime minister with his personal finances".

