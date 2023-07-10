BBC Suspends Presenter for Paying Rs 37 Lakh to Teenager for Sexually Explicit Photos

The BBC has suspended a presenter following allegations that he paid a teenager tens of thousands of pounds for sexually explicit photos.

The Sun newspaper first reported the claims on Friday where it said that a young person’s mother accused an unnamed BBC presenter of paying her child more than £35,000 (Rs 37 lakh) for the sexually explicit photographs over a three-year period. The payments to the girl started when she was said to be 17.

“This is a complex and fast moving set of circumstances and the BBC is working as quickly as possible to establish the facts in order to properly inform appropriate next steps," a BBC spokesperson said, according to CNN.

Advertisement

The BBC said that it first became aware of the issue in May and added that the new allegations were put to them on Thursday.

“New allegations were put to us on Thursday of a different nature and in addition to our own enquiries we have also been in touch with external authorities, in line with our protocols," it added.

The statement said that a male member of staff has been suspended.

However, is has also been claimed that the presenter in question appeared on air for a month after the family of the young person complained to the BBC in May.

After the allegations became public, several BBC presenters released public statements on Twitter to deny that they are the broadcaster in question.

UK culture minister Lucy Frazer earlier said she had spoken about the “deeply concerning" allegations with BBC Director General Tim Davie, who assured her the BBC is “investigating swiftly and sensitively".

Meanwhile, London’s Metropolitan Police released a statement on Sunday confirming the BBC contacted it over the matter, “but no formal referral or allegation has been made".

Advertisement

“We will require additional information before determining what further action should follow," it added.

Former home secretary and Conservative party MP, Priti Patel, said the BBC’s response was “derisory" and added, “They must provide the victim and his family a full and transparent investigation".