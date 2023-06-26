Man vs Wild Host Bear Grylls Tweets Picture Wearing 'Lungi', Asks Followers to Guess His Next Guest

Adventure-show host Bear Grylls recently shared a picture of himself wearing a lungi, leaving fans guessing his next Indian guest.

The television host of popular survival programme ‘Man vs Wild’ shared a picture of himself on Sunday wearing a lungi. Standing in the Scottish Highlands, he asked his followers to guess the name of his next guest.

“Snapshot from an epic @RunningWildwBG Scottish adventure… coming soon! @DisneyPlus @NatGeoTV guess the guest I was taking? Long hair, British and a true icon," he wrote on Twitter.

The tweet has received 1.2 lakh views and garnered over 1,400 likes as most of the fans were quick to recognise his unique outfit and curious to know about the next Indian guest.

“Bear Grylls with #lungi," one user wrote.

While other commented, “Indian traditional wearing “Lungi".

Bear Grylls has been in touch with actor Priyanka Chopra and cricketer Virat Kohli to join him on the reality show Running Wild With Bear Grylls, reports said.

“Priyanka is the number one (celebrity) for our next show along with Virat Kohli. Both of them are such inspirational figures, who are loved around the world. So, getting to hear their stories and getting to know their journey and their life would be such a privilege for me and everyone," the adventurer told Hindustan Times.

He said earlier that he would be back in India to shoot something special for his next project in the next few months.

The television adventurer is known for his popular jungle survival programme ‘Man vs Wild’ where he is joined by several Indian personalities including actors Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh.