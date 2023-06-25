Trends :Sikh Killed in PakGerman PoliticsVladimir PutinYevgeny PrigozhinRussian Spies in Switzerland
Home » World » Beijing Heat Wave Clouds Long Weekend and Sets Multi-day Temperature Record

Beijing Heat Wave Clouds Long Weekend and Sets Multi-day Temperature Record

In nearby Hebei province and the port city of Tianjin, temperatures also soared above 40 C over the past few days, prompting authorities to issue 'red' alerts

Advertisement

Published By: Majid Alam

Associated Press

Last Updated: June 25, 2023, 10:11 IST

Taipei, Taiwan

A woman standing under a tree drinks from a can amid a yellow alert for heatwave in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China. (Image: Reuters)
A woman standing under a tree drinks from a can amid a yellow alert for heatwave in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China. (Image: Reuters)

Beijing and parts of northern China are experiencing record temperatures, with authorities urging people to limit their time outdoors.

The Nanjiao observatory in southern Beijing on Saturday for the first time recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) for a third consecutive day, according to the China Meteorological Administration.

In nearby Hebei province and the port city of Tianjin, temperatures also soared above 40 C over the past few days, prompting authorities to issue “red" alerts for extreme weather.

In China’s four-tier weather alert system, red indicates the most severe conditions, ones with potential health and safety hazards.

Advertisement

Other countries in Asia have experienced deadly heat waves in recent weeks, which scientists say are aggravated by rising global temperatures, caused partly by the burning of fossil fuels.

Beijing experienced its second-hottest day on record Thursday, when temperatures soared to 41.1 C (106 F). It was also the highest temperature ever recorded in China’s capital during the month of June.

The city experienced its all-time recorded high of 41.9 C (107 F) on July 24, 1999.

Chinese meteorologists say the current heat wave was caused by warm air masses associated with high-pressure ridges in the atmosphere, compounded by thin cloud covers and long daylight hours around the summer solstice.

The hot weather has coincided with a three-day public holiday, the Dragon Boat Festival, devoted to eating rice dumplings and racing boats propelled by teams of paddlers.

top videos
  • Prabhas Charging A Whopping Rs 150 Crore For 'Project K' Despite 'Adipurush' Debacle? Netizens React
  • Malaika Arora Rides Down 'Chhaiya Chhaiya' Nostalgia Train; So Does SRK | Pasoori Remake Upsets Fans
  • Sex And The City Star Sarah Jessica Parker Wears Indian Designer | Desi Designers Who Went Global
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna, Spotted On A Date, Spark Patch-Up Rumours | Video Goes Viral

    • Beijing’s weather authorities urged residents to avoid exercising outdoors for long periods and take measures to shield from the sun.

    Temperatures in the capital were expected to drop to around 34 C (93 F) Monday before rising again later next week.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Associated Press)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Majid AlamMajid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on poli...Read More

    first published: June 25, 2023, 10:11 IST
    last updated: June 25, 2023, 10:11 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App