Belarus's Lukashenko Says Tensions Between Wagner Group, Russian Army Mismanaged

Belarusian strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko said Tuesday that long-standing tensions between Moscow’s army and the Wagner mercenary group, which staged a mutiny in Russia, had been mismanaged.
“We missed the situation, and then we thought that it would resolve itself, but it did not resolve… There are no heroes in this case," Lukashenko said in comments carried by state media.
top videos
Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra's Social Media PDA Post Marriage Has The Internet In A Meltdown
Lust Stories 2 Set For Premiere | Will Sequel To 2018 Film Give Another Kiara-esque Success Story?
Ravi Kishan's Daughter Ishita Shukla To Join Defence Forces | Star Kids Who Defied Nepotism Debate
Kiara Advani's Electrifying Red Bodycon Dress Stuns Husband Sidharth Malhotra & The Internet Alike
Disha Patani's Deadlift Video Is The Fitness Motivation We Need | Why Weight Training Is Important
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
first published: June 27, 2023, 14:32 IST
last updated: June 27, 2023, 14:32 IST