Belarus's Lukashenko Says Tensions Between Wagner Group, Russian Army Mismanaged

Belarus's Lukashenko Says Tensions Between Wagner Group, Russian Army Mismanaged

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko also said he had ordered his army to be 'combat ready' during an uprising in neighbouring Russia led by Yevgeny Prigozhin

Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin prior to the Victory Day military parade in central Moscow on May 9, 2023. (AFP)
Belarusian strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko said Tuesday that long-standing tensions between Moscow’s army and the Wagner mercenary group, which staged a mutiny in Russia, had been mismanaged.

“We missed the situation, and then we thought that it would resolve itself, but it did not resolve… There are no heroes in this case," Lukashenko said in comments carried by state media.

