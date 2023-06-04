Trends :H-1B VisaTikTokRussia-UkraineMacronRobert Hannsen
Belgian Prime Minister De Croo Falls from Bicycle, Briefly Loses Consciousness

Belgian Prime Minister De Croo Falls from Bicycle, Briefly Loses Consciousness

The incident happened when De Croo, 47, was on a bike ride with his son late on Saturday afternoon near his home in the Flanders region

June 04, 2023

Brussels, Belgium

Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo arrives for a European Union leaders' summit in Brussels, Belgium. (Credits: Reuters)
Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo fell from a bicycle and briefly lost consciousness but hospital tests revealed no lasting effects, a report in Reuters said.

The incident happened when De Croo was on a bike ride with his son late on Saturday afternoon near his home in the Flanders region, according to the report.

De Croo lost consciousness for a few moments and was rushed to the hospital after the accident. He was reported to be in a non-serious condition as a result of the examinations, Ihlas News Agency reported.

The accident was not expected to affect the premier’s schedule for the coming week. De Croo returned home at night and will spend today resting at his residence.

    June 04, 2023
