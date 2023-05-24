Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour Displaces Homeless Families from Hotels in London

Ahead of singer Beyoncé concerts in British capital London, homeless families housed in a north London hotel will be moved to other places to make space for those travelling with her on her Beyoncé’s Renaissance world tour, the Guardian revealed.

The famous singer will be performing at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium between 29 May and 4 June.

The Guardian in its report said that at least 30 families face removal from a Travelodge in Enfield and will be temporarily accommodated elsewhere as their rooms will be used to accommodate people travelling with Beyoncé.

The local council has allotted 100 rooms to families and individuals who reported themselves homeless to Enfield. The Guardian highlighted in its report that in some cases four or five people live together in the same room.

As the council failed to extend the bookings of 30 families which are set to end at the same time when the concert will be running, a number of them will have to leave.

The legal limit to stay in these hotels or Travelodges is six weeks. They can be booked for 28 days at a time.

The people who spoke to the Guardian, single mothers and a disabled person, said that these announcements have impacted their well-being as they feel helpless since they have nowhere else to go.

The news report said that the Enfield council had private concerns about the impact Beyoncé’s upcoming tour could have on families living in these Travelodges.

“We recognise that hotel accommodation is not ideal for families which is why we continue to lobby for national action to address the fundamental shortfall of affordable housing," a council spokesperson was quoted as saying by the news outlet.

Collette Collington, aged 42, has resided in Enfield Travelodge since the beginning of the month with her four-year-old daughter and two-year-old twin sons, who have autism. She told the Guardian that she learned this Monday that she would be relocated to a Travelodge in Hertfordshire on Thursday and wouldn’t be able to return to Enfield until June 4th.

Collington expressing her distress said that this news is highly upsetting for her as she already struggles with sleep.

The situation is particularly concerning for her and her two youngest children, who require stability due to their additional needs.

Each new environment they enter takes time for them to adapt and settle in, and maintaining a consistent routine is crucial. She believes this change will be extremely distressing for them.