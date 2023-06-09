Trends :Donald TrumpColombiaHindu Girl KidnappedHaneda AirportShehbaz Sharif
'As Long As It Takes': Biden on Funding Ukraine Amidst Russia War

The fact of the matter is that I believe we'll have the funding necessary to support Ukraine as long as it takes," Biden told a joint news conference

US President Joe Biden has consistently backed Ukraine with billions of dollar and weapons amid its full-scale war with Russia (Reuters File Photo)
President Joe Biden voiced confidence Thursday that the United States would provide long-term military support to Ukraine, despite hesitation among some lawmakers in the rival Republican Party.

    • “The fact of the matter is that I believe we’ll have the funding necessary to support Ukraine as long as it takes," Biden told a joint news conference with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

