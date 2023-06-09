'As Long As It Takes': Biden on Funding Ukraine Amidst Russia War

President Joe Biden voiced confidence Thursday that the United States would provide long-term military support to Ukraine, despite hesitation among some lawmakers in the rival Republican Party.

“The fact of the matter is that I believe we’ll have the funding necessary to support Ukraine as long as it takes," Biden told a joint news conference with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

