Biden Signs Debt Ceiling Bill Into Law, Averting Default: White House

Biden signed into law the "Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023," which suspends the so-called debt ceiling to renew borrowing and keep the bills paid, thus avoiding a default that would have likely triggered market panic, huge job losses and a recession, with global implications

Last Updated: June 03, 2023, 23:36 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

President Joe Biden (File AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
US President Joe Biden on Saturday signed into law a bill on raising the nation’s debt ceiling that was passed by Congress after weeks of wrangling, averting a catastrophic default, the White House said.

    first published: June 03, 2023, 23:36 IST
    last updated: June 03, 2023, 23:36 IST
