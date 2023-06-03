Biden Signs Debt Ceiling Bill Into Law, Averting Default: White House

US President Joe Biden on Saturday signed into law a bill on raising the nation’s debt ceiling that was passed by Congress after weeks of wrangling, averting a catastrophic default, the White House said.
Biden signed into law the “Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023," which suspends the so-called debt ceiling to renew borrowing and keep the bills paid, thus avoiding a default that would have likely triggered market panic, huge job losses and a recession, with global implications.
first published: June 03, 2023, 23:36 IST
last updated: June 03, 2023, 23:36 IST