Biden Slips Up Again, Says Putin Losing War in 'Iraq' Instead of Ukraine

Such miscues are not unusual for the 80-year-old Biden

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 00:52 IST

United States of America (USA)

Biden was asked if Putin had been weakened by the brief uprising led by a Russian mercenary chief whose forces had been fighting against Ukraine. (Reuters)
In a new verbal slip-up, US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday (June 28) that Russian President Vladimir Putin was “losing the war in Iraq" when he meant to say Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters briefly before departing the White House on a trip to Chicago, Biden was asked if Putin had been weakened by the brief uprising led by a Russian mercenary chief whose forces had been fighting against Ukraine.

“It’s hard to tell but he’s clearly losing the war in Iraq. He’s losing the war at home and he has become a bit of a pariah around the world," he said.

Such miscues are not unusual for the 80-year-old president.

Public opinion polling shows that a majority of Americans have concerns about Biden’s age.

    • Some 73 percent of respondents to an April 21-24 Reuters/Ipsos poll said that they considered Biden too old to work in government. A majority - 63 percent- of Democrats agreed with that statement.

    Biden’s doctor declared him healthy and “fit for duty" in February after a physical examination.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    first published: June 29, 2023, 00:52 IST
    last updated: June 29, 2023, 00:52 IST
