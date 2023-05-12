Big Relief for Imran Khan as Islamabad HC Orders Stay on Criminal Proceedings in Toshakhana Case

In a major relief for Imran Khan, the Islamabad High Court on Friday ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan to stay the criminal proceedings against the former prime minister in the Toshakhana case.

The restraining order on the criminal proceedings against Imran Khan comes a day after the Supreme Court freed the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief and termed his arrest “unlawful" and “invalid" in Al-Qadir Trust case.

Imran Khan Arrest LIVE Updates: Shehbaz Says PTI Pushing Pak Towards Destruction, Lahore Police in Islamabad to Arrest Ex-PM

Imran Khan was arrested in Al-Qadir Trust Case from outside the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) issued an arrest warrant against him.

Advertisement

A day later, a sessions court framed charges against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Toshakhana case, in fresh trouble for Khan.

Earlier on Friday, Imran Khan appeared before a special bench of the Islamabad High Court for a hearing on his bail plea in a graft case amid tight security as his party asked its supporters to converge near the court to express solidarity with him.

The Toshakhana case was filed against Khan after the Election Commission of Pakistan ruled that he failed to declare the funds he received after selling the gifts, which included expensive Graff wristwatch, given by foreign dignitaries during his state visit.

The case was filed last year by the Election Commission of Pakistan and Khan had skipped several hearings in the past months.

The case is based on the ECP ruling of November 22 last year that decided to hold a trial of Khan and later sent a reference to the court that he had misled officials about the gifts he had received from foreign dignitaries during his tenure as the prime minister.

Imran Khan is currently facing over 140 cases registered against him under treason, terrorism, murder, attempted murder, blasphemy, and other charges.

Advertisement

His arrest by paramilitary Rangers sparked widespread protests across Pakistan, prompting the deployment of the Army here as well as in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.

The violence that ensued left at least 10 Khan supporters dead. Dozens of protesters and more than 200 police officers were injured. Protesters torched trucks, cars and police vehicles and blocked highways. Nearly 3,000 supporters from Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party have been arrested, including Khan’s deputies.