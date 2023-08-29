BJP, CPI(M) to Skip All-party Meeting Convened by Mamata Over Statehood Day

Trends :New Chinese MapImran Khan CypherTitanic ExpeditionUS Russia SanctionsHarry Afghanistan Tour
Earlier this month, a committee set up by the assembly had recommended April 15 be celebrated as 'Bangla Diwas'

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: August 29, 2023, 00:04 IST

Kolkata, India

The CPI(M) and BJP have informed us separately that they won't attend the all-party meeting, a senior state minister said. (Representative File: Shutterstock)
The opposition BJP and CPI(M) have decided that they will not attend the all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday to discuss the statehood day.

Earlier this month, a committee set up by the assembly had recommended April 15 be celebrated as ‘Bangla Diwas’.

    • “The CPI(M) and BJP have informed us separately that they won’t attend the all-party meeting," a senior state minister said, wanting not to be named. The BJP alleged that the state government’s effort to have a “new" statehood day was an attempt to distort history.

    “The state government has already decided to distort history to appease the TMC’s vote bank. We can’t be a part of this attempt," BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said. CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim told.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: August 29, 2023, 00:04 IST
    last updated: August 29, 2023, 00:04 IST
