Blinken Did 'Hell of a Job': Biden All Praise for US State Secretary's China Visit

US President Joe Biden reacted positively Monday after Secretary Antony Blinken’s trip to Beijing where he met top Chinese leadership, saying “we’re on the right trail."
top videos
Alia Bhatt Gives New Life To The Chiffon Saree Era Of Bollywood With Her RARKPK Style | Trend Alert
Kiara, Kartik Resume SatyaPrem Ki Katha Promotions Post Wedding Pic Hiccup; YAY For Good Marketing?
Navya Nanda's Age Has People Asking If She's Too Young To Work On Serious Issues & The Answer Is NO
Rashmika Mandanna Teases Ranbir Kapoor | Sidharth's 'Yodha' Delayed? | SRK Congratulates 'Baby' KJo
Prabhas Staring At Consecutive Flops Amid 'Adipurush' Backlash | Can The Film Survive The Storm?
Speaking to reporters after a climate event in California, Biden said Blinken did “a hell of a job" on his trip to the Chinese capital, the first by a US secretary of state since 2018.
“We’re on the right trail here," the president added.
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
first published: June 20, 2023, 04:48 IST
last updated: June 20, 2023, 04:48 IST