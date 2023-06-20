Trends :PM Modi in NYCPM Modi Yoga DayPM Modi World RecordKakhovka DamPM Modi US Visit
Home » World » Blinken Did 'Hell of a Job': Biden All Praise for US State Secretary's China Visit

Blinken Did 'Hell of a Job': Biden All Praise for US State Secretary's China Visit

Speaking to reporters after a climate event in California, Biden said Blinken did "a hell of a job" on his trip to the Chinese capital

Advertisement

Published By: Rohit

AFP

Last Updated: June 20, 2023, 04:48 IST

United States of America (USA)

Biden said Blinken did a hell of a job on his trip to the Chinese capital. (File Image: Reuters)
Biden said Blinken did a hell of a job on his trip to the Chinese capital. (File Image: Reuters)

US President Joe Biden reacted positively Monday after Secretary Antony Blinken’s trip to Beijing where he met top Chinese leadership, saying “we’re on the right trail."

top videos
  • Alia Bhatt Gives New Life To The Chiffon Saree Era Of Bollywood With Her RARKPK Style | Trend Alert
  • Kiara, Kartik Resume SatyaPrem Ki Katha Promotions Post Wedding Pic Hiccup; YAY For Good Marketing?
  • Navya Nanda's Age Has People Asking If She's Too Young To Work On Serious Issues & The Answer Is NO
  • Rashmika Mandanna Teases Ranbir Kapoor | Sidharth's 'Yodha' Delayed? | SRK Congratulates 'Baby' KJo
  • Prabhas Staring At Consecutive Flops Amid 'Adipurush' Backlash | Can The Film Survive The Storm?

    • Speaking to reporters after a climate event in California, Biden said Blinken did “a hell of a job" on his trip to the Chinese capital, the first by a US secretary of state since 2018.

    “We’re on the right trail here," the president added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

    first published: June 20, 2023, 04:48 IST
    last updated: June 20, 2023, 04:48 IST
    Read More