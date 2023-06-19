Trends :PM Modi in NYCPM Modi Yoga DayPM Modi World RecordKakhovka DamPM Modi US Visit
Home » World » Blinken Says China Promised Not to Send Arms to Russia

Blinken Says China Promised Not to Send Arms to Russia

Blinken said that China had offered assurances on Russia in "recent weeks" and not exclusively during his visit

Advertisement

Published By: Saurabh Verma

AFP

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 19:19 IST

Beijing, China

Blinken arrives in Beijing on Sunday for two days of talks.(Image: PTI)
Blinken arrives in Beijing on Sunday for two days of talks.(Image: PTI)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday in Beijing that China had renewed promises not to send arms to Russia to fight in Ukraine, although he voiced concern at the actions of private Chinese firms.

“We — and other countries — have received assurances from China that it is not and will not provide lethal assistance to Russia for use in Ukraine," Blinken told reporters after two days of talks.

“We have not seen any evidence that contradicts that. What we do have ongoing concerns about, though, are Chinese firms — companies — that may be providing technology that Russia can use to advance its aggression in Ukraine," he said.

Advertisement

“We have asked the Chinese government to be very vigilant about that."

Blinken said that China had offered assurances on Russia in “recent weeks" and not exclusively during his visit.

top videos
  • International Yoga Day 2023: This Is How Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Shilpa, More Stay Fit & Fab
  • Sanjay Dutt On Munna Bhai MBBS 3, Ravana As His Dream Role, Learning The Hard Way & More | EXCLUSIVE
  • Alia Bhatt Embraces Barbiecore Era For 'Heart Of Stone' Promotion | All About The Viral Pink Trend
  • Rakul Preet Singh & Pragya Jaiswal Turn To Cold Water Therapy For Fitness | Know Benefits & More
  • Cezanne Khan On Domestic Violence Allegations | Salman Khan, Aamir, Dharmendra Together | News Wrap

    • The United States has gone public with allegations that China is considering arms support to Russia, a leading military power which has had to rely on Iran and North Korea since facing tough resistance in Ukraine after its February 2022 invasion.

    China has recently stepped up its diplomacy on Ukraine, a move seen sceptically by the United States which believes Russia is looking for diplomatic avenues to legitimise its territorial gains.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Saurabh VermaSaurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for new...Read More

    first published: June 19, 2023, 19:19 IST
    last updated: June 19, 2023, 19:19 IST
    Read More