Home » World » Blinken Says China's Brokering of Iran-Saudi Accord 'Good Thing'

Blinken Says China's Brokering of Iran-Saudi Accord 'Good Thing'

The United States frequently denounces China's role in the world as destabilising, though it has also said that Beijing needs to take greater responsibility in international affairs if it wants to be a major power

Advertisement

Published By: Arpita Raj

AFP

Last Updated: March 15, 2023, 23:50 IST

Addis Ababa

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (File photo/Reuters)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (File photo/Reuters)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday offered guarded praise to China for brokering a deal between rival Middle East heavyweights Iran and Saudi Arabia, saying it could benefit the region.

“From our perspective, anything that can help reduce tensions, avoid conflict, and deter in any way dangerous and destabilising actions by Iran is a good thing," Blinken told reporters on a visit to Ethiopia.

“I think it’s valuable that countries, where they can, take action, take responsibility for advancing security, for advancing peaceful relations," he said.

China, a major oil importer, last week concluded the deal to restore relations between Iran, a US foe since the 1979 Islamic revolution, and Saudi Arabia, whose longtime partnership with Washington has frayed over human rights concerns by President Joe Biden.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

The United States frequently denounces China’s role in the world as destabilising, though it has also said that Beijing needs to take greater responsibility in international affairs if it wants to be a major power.

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: March 15, 2023, 23:50 IST
last updated: March 15, 2023, 23:50 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+20PHOTOS

Inside Shweta Bachchan's Birthday Bash: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Zoya Akhtar Attend, See Pics

+50PHOTOS

Zwigato Screening: Kapil Sharma And Nandita Host Starry Screening With Shabana Azmi, Shehnaaz Gill, Bharti Singh, Boney Kapoor