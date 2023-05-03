Trends :King Charles CoronationPrince HarryBilawal Bhutto ZardariSCO MeetingTrump Sexual Assault
Blinken Says Take Kremlin Report of Drone Attack by Kyiv With 'Shaker of Salt'

"I've seen the reports. I cannot validate them, we simply don't know," Blinken said at an event in Washington

Published By: Arpita Raj

AFP

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 20:47 IST

Washington

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (File photo/Reuters)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (File photo/Reuters)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday he is highly skeptical of any allegations made by Russia after Moscow claimed Kyiv had launched a drone attack on the Kremlin.

“I’ve seen the reports. I cannot validate them, we simply don’t know," Blinken said at an event in Washington. “I would take anything coming out of the Kremlin with a very large shaker of salt."

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: May 03, 2023, 20:47 IST
last updated: May 03, 2023, 20:47 IST
