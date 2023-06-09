‘Bodies Mutilated, Skin Peeled Off, Women Raped & Converted’: Pak’s Minority Atrocities Report | Exclusive

From January 1 to June 6 this year, Pakistan has seen seven killings, 38 kidnappings and forced conversions of the Hindu minority community, according to a survey by an organisation based in the country.

Here’s the list of the cases:

January: Sixteen cases of kidnapping and forced conversions were reported, with one killing.

Sixteen cases of kidnapping and forced conversions were reported, with one killing. February: Four people were killed, including three Hindu women, while four were kidnapped and converted forcibly.

Four people were killed, including three Hindu women, while four were kidnapped and converted forcibly. March: Two women were killed and four cases of forced conversions were reported.

Two women were killed and four cases of forced conversions were reported. April: Six cases of kidnapping and forced conversions were filed at various police stations.

Six cases of kidnapping and forced conversions were filed at various police stations. May: Seven cases of domestic violence, kidnappings and forced conversions have been reported.

Seven cases of domestic violence, kidnappings and forced conversions have been reported. June: Two cases of kidnapping have been reported so far, but no action has been taken by authorities.

Advertisement

​BARBARIC TORTURE

In killings, peeled-off skin and mutilated bodies have been reported, while women are raped and forced to convert, says the survey, alleging human rights groups and activists have been threatened not to report the cases.

ALSO READ | Forced Conversions to Murder: 4 Incidents Involving Minorities in Pak that Deserve Attention | Bilawal in India

According to members of the Hindu community who were surveyed, the Pakistan government is not protecting the minorities and local mullahs are harassing them on a regular basis.

Due to current political tensions and non-functional Parliament, the authorities are not bothered to listen to the minority voices in Pakistan.

FORBES REPORT

Forbes reported that human rights organizations estimate that every year, 1,000 girls are forcibly converted to Islam. This estimate could be even higher as many cases remain unreported.

ALSO READ | Pakistan No Country for Minorities? Kidnapping, Rape, Forced Conversions of Hindus, Sikhs on Rise | Exclusive