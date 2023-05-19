Body Language Expert Dismisses Tension Rumours, Says Queen Camilla, Kate Share Strong Bond

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, is reported to have been angry with her stepmother-in-law Queen Camilla due to which she did not curtsy the new queen during the Coronation ceremony, UK-based news agencies reported citing royal insiders.

Royal expert and author Tom Bower on Dan Wootton Tonight pointed out that in the coronation ceremony footage it can be seen that when King and Queen leave the throne and head for the exit of Westminster Abbey, everyone curtsies the king, Charles III, but “no one moves a limb, a muscle’ when queen Camilla passes in front of them.

Referring to this incident, the royal expert said that there are tensions between Kate and her stepmother-in-law.

Advertisement

King Charles III was crowned king of the UK on May 6.

The royal expert said that no one curtsied the queen because they were angry with her. He also said that Kate and William were also angry.

He said the footage shows clearly that no one curtsied to the new queen.

Bower told Dan Wootton that the feud may have brewed between the two over the amount of people they were allowed to invite to the ceremony. While Kate Middleton invited only four of her family members, Queen Camilla invited 20 close family members, including her ex-husband.

“And what was even more noticeable was at the Windsor concert the following day William makes no reference to Queen Camilla. So there is a tension there," Bower was quoted as saying by the Express.

According to a body language analyst Darren Stanton, who spoke to outlet Spin Genie, Kate, Princess of Wales, and Queen Camilla share a strong and long-standing bond, refuting rumours of tension.

As both women married future Kings, their confidence in their roles has strengthened their trust and rapport, the Express and Spin Genie report said.

He said that Kate and Camilla’s relationship has evolved over the years, with initial challenges giving way to a deep bond. He also pointed out that they are seen sharing jokes and exhibiting warmth during royal engagements, which reflects their growing rapport and connection.

During the initial years, Kate’s lack of confidence may have caused some awkwardness with Camilla. However, as time passed, both women gained inner confidence and likely spent quality time together, fostering a stronger and more meaningful connection, Stanton told Spin Genie.