Brazil Building Reduces to Rubble After Heavy Rains, 8 Dead, 5 Missing | On Cam

An apartment building collapsed in northeastern Brazil on Friday, leaving at least eight people dead and five missing, officials said.

Two young children, including an 8-year-old and a 5-year-old, were among the victims. The rescue workers are searching through the rubble for survivors.

Videos shared on social media showed the four-story apartment building in northeastern Pernambuco state in Brazil reduced to rubble.

Fire crews have successfully rescued three people and continue the search for survivors. Ten people were estimated to be in the wreckage, local authorities said.

It was not however immediately clear what caused the collapse, which occurred on Friday morning when many residents were still sleeping.

Former residents of the block claim that the authorities evicted them from the building back in 2009, but others had moved in the building since.

“This building had already been condemned 14 years ago, and we had to leave," a local resident said.

“My mother used to live in the building. But when we left, people invaded (the building). They did a lot of renovations," he added.