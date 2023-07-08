Trends :BBC Presenter FiredJoe Biden in LondonPro-Khalistani RallyImran KhanUS Gun Violence
Brazil Building Reduces to Rubble After Heavy Rains, 8 Dead, 5 Missing | On Cam

Videos shared on social media showed the four-story apartment building in northeastern Pernambuco state in Brazil reduced to rubble

Curated By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: July 08, 2023, 12:25 IST

Sao Paulo, Brazil

Rescue workers look for victims among debris of a building collapse in Recife, Pernambuco state, Brazil July 7, 2023. (REUTERS/Anderson Stevens)
An apartment building collapsed in northeastern Brazil on Friday, leaving at least eight people dead and five missing, officials said.

Two young children, including an 8-year-old and a 5-year-old, were among the victims. The rescue workers are searching through the rubble for survivors.

Videos shared on social media showed the four-story apartment building in northeastern Pernambuco state in Brazil reduced to rubble.

Fire crews have successfully rescued three people and continue the search for survivors. Ten people were estimated to be in the wreckage, local authorities said.

It was not however immediately clear what caused the collapse, which occurred on Friday morning when many residents were still sleeping.

Former residents of the block claim that the authorities evicted them from the building back in 2009, but others had moved in the building since.

“This building had already been condemned 14 years ago, and we had to leave," a local resident said.

“My mother used to live in the building. But when we left, people invaded (the building). They did a lot of renovations," he added.

    • The coastal city of 1.5 million people has been hit by heavy rain in the past few days.

    (With inputs from Reuters)

    About the Author

    Majid Alam

    first published: July 08, 2023, 12:25 IST
    last updated: July 08, 2023, 12:25 IST
