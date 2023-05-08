Trends :Modi US State VisitImran ArrestedPakistan UnrestPakistan ArmyRussia-Ukraine
Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll Results
Detailed Exit Poll Resutls

  • Karnataka

    POLSTRAT

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    88-9899-10921-260-4
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    MATRIZE

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    79-94103-11825-332-5
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    JAN KI BAAT

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    94-11791-10614-240-2
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    P-MARQ

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    85-10094-10824-322-6
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    CGS

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    11486213
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)
    • Home » World » Brazil Plane's Engine Burst into Flames on Runway Moments Before Take Off | On Cam

    Brazil Plane's Engine Burst into Flames on Runway Moments Before Take Off | On Cam

    Shortly before the take-off, GOL Airlines Flight 2040 encountered a 'technical problem' causing flames to erupt from the engine and the flight was aborted

    Advertisement

    Curated By: Majid Alam

    News18.com

    Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 18:23 IST

    Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

    The airlines said the technical issue was detected in time and all the emergency protocols were followed by the pilots and crew. (Screengrab)
    The airlines said the technical issue was detected in time and all the emergency protocols were followed by the pilots and crew. (Screengrab)

    A Brazilian low-cost airline suffered a breakdown after its engine caught fire on the runway moments before take-off.

    The incident took place on May 4 when the GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes aircraft was readying for a flight from the Santos Dumont Airport in Rio de Janeiro to Porto Alegre in Brazil when suddenly the plane’s engine burst into flames on the runway.

    Shortly before the take-off, the GOL Airlines Flight 2040 encountered a “technical problem" causing flames to erupt from the engine and the flight was aborted, the Mirror reported.

    None of the passengers were hurt in the incident. However, the runway was shut off for an hour.

    Advertisement

    The airlines said the technical issue was detected in time and all the emergency protocols were followed by the pilots and crew.

    RELATED NEWS

    “GOL reports that this Thursday, Flight G3 2040, operating the Rio de Janeiro to Porto Alegre route at 5.20 pm, had its take-off interrupted after a technical failure was detected in engine two," airlines’ spokesperson said.

    “The decision was taken while taxiing at low speed during the first stretch of the runway at Santos Dumont Airport. The crew followed the established procedures and returned to the parking position to disembark, which occurred without incident," he added.

    The company also announced offering tickets to the passengers on the next flights.

    Advertisement

    Meanwhile, the operations at Santos Dumont Airport in Rio de Janeiro were suspended between 5:27 pm and 6:26 pm on Thursday due to debris left on the runway. An investigation into the technical issue is ongoing, the report said.

    Read all the Latest News here

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Majid AlamMajid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on poli...Read More

    first published: May 08, 2023, 18:23 IST
    last updated: May 08, 2023, 18:23 IST
    Read More