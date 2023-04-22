Trends :Sudan ClashesPakistanJapanKing Charles CoronationMyanmar
Home » World » Brazil Prez Lula Faces Protests from Ukrainians in Lisbon over Remarks on War

Brazil Prez Lula Faces Protests from Ukrainians in Lisbon over Remarks on War

Lula’s remarks condemning the US and the West for “prolonging” the war in Ukraine were condemned in Kyiv

Advertisement

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

Reuters

Last Updated: April 22, 2023, 06:54 IST

Lisbon, Portugal

People protest outside the embassy of Brazil in Portugal over Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's position on Russia-Ukraine war as he arrives in the country for a state visit in Lisbon, Portugal (Image: Reuters)
People protest outside the embassy of Brazil in Portugal over Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's position on Russia-Ukraine war as he arrives in the country for a state visit in Lisbon, Portugal (Image: Reuters)

Waving flags and holding photographs depicting conflict atrocities, Ukrainians gathered outside the Brazilian embassy in Lisbon on Friday to protest recent remarks about the Ukraine war made by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Lula, who arrived in Portugal earlier on Friday for a five-day official visit, has angered many in the West for suggesting both Ukraine and Russia were to blame for the conflict that began when Moscow invaded its neighbour in February 2022.

He said last weekend the United States and European allies should stop supplying arms to Ukraine, saying they were prolonging the war.

Advertisement

In recent days, he has toned down his rhetoric, condemning the violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity by Russia, while calling again for mediation to end the war, a peace initiative the Ukrainian government has criticised for treating “the victim and the aggressor" the same way.

Ukrainian refugee Yana Kolomiiets, who has been in Portugal for four months, took part in the protest in Lisbon and said she felt “terrible" when she heard Lula’s comments.

“It has made me so upset because I don’t know how the president of Brazil can support Putin … this killer," said the 27-year-old.

RELATED NEWS

Two Brazilian officials told Reuters on Thursday that Lula - keen to protect Brazil’s neutrality - was expected to avoid criticism of the Western role in the Ukraine war during his visit to Portugal. He will meet the Portuguese president and prime minister on Saturday.

Outside the embassy, protesters held signs saying “Russia is a terrorist state" and “Stop killing our children".

“People die in Ukraine every day and we need international support," said the president of Portugal’s Ukrainian Association, Pavlo Sadokha, describing it as “strange" that a “president … who has fought for democracy all his life was now on the side of totalitarianism."

Advertisement

Sadokha’s association delivered a letter to the Brazilian embassy to express their discontent, given to Brazil’s ambassador Raimundo Carreiro and government minister Marcio Macedo.

“Brazil and president Lula have a vocation for peace and the president will work to unite other countries to seek an alternative to end this conflict", Macedo told reporters after receiving the letter.

On Tuesday, Ukraine invited Lula to visit, a day after Lula had met with Russia’s foreign minister in Brasilia.

Advertisement

Asked if the president would visit Ukraine, Macedo said Lula’s foreign policy adviser, Celso Amorim, would go. There was still no fixed date, he said.

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Shankhyaneel SarkarShankhyaneel Sarkar is a senior subeditor at News18, covering international issu...Read More

first published: April 22, 2023, 06:54 IST
last updated: April 22, 2023, 06:54 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Shehnaaz Gill, Tabu Among Stars At Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's Eid Bash, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Arpita Khan Eid Bash: Neha Sharma, Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sangeeta Bijlani, Anil Kapoor Attend