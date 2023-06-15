Trends :ISIS School AttackArtemisLondon MurdersTexas Dead Fish MysteryRussia-Ukraine
Home » World » Brazil's Lula Says GDP Will Grow 2% or More This Year

Brazil's Lula Says GDP Will Grow 2% or More This Year

Lula, speaking in an interview with a pool of radios from Goias state, said Brazil was regaining international credibility under his watch, a day after S&P revised its outlook for the country to "positive" from "stable"

Advertisement

Published By: Aashi Sadana

Reuters

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 23:20 IST

Brazil

The leftist leader once again criticized interest rates that are at a six-year high of 13.75%. (Image: Reuters File)
The leftist leader once again criticized interest rates that are at a six-year high of 13.75%. (Image: Reuters File)

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Thursday his country’s economy will grow at least 2% this year, “maybe even more," echoing upbeat forecasts from his economic team after a better-than-expected performance in the first quarter.

Lula, speaking in an interview with a pool of radios from Goias state, said Brazil was regaining international credibility under his watch, a day after S&P revised its outlook for the country to “positive" from “stable".

“I’m convinced - you can call me for another interview at the end of the year and I’ll show you that GDP has grown and Brazil’s economy has stabilized," said Lula, who took office in January.

Advertisement

The leftist leader once again criticized interest rates that are at a six-year high of 13.75%, a level the central bank sees as necessary to tame high inflation, but which Lula views as hindering economic growth.

Lula said it was inexplicable to have rates at that level while 12-month inflation runs around 4%, adding that he met on Wednesday with retailers who also voiced concern over it.

top videos
  • Taapsee Pannu Has A Different Take On Priyanka Chopra's 'Bollywood Camps' Remark & We Sort Of Agree
  • Adipurush In Theatres: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon Starrer Gets Polarising Reviews But Promises Big opening
  • Alia, Katrina, Vicky Catch Up | 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' Release Gets Delayed | Kapil's First Vlog
  • Vijay Varma & Tamannaah Bhatia Are In Love & 'Happy' | DYK Tammy Broke Her No-Kiss Policy For Him?
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui, 49, Kisses 21-YO Avneet Kaur In Tiku Weds Sheru; Internet Cringes, So Do We

    • Annual inflation in May reached its lowest in more than two years, but an uptick is expected from July due to unfavorable base effects.

    Central bank Governor Roberto Campos Neto indicated earlier this week that an improvement in market conditions was paving the way for a shift in monetary policy.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aashi SadanaAashi works at the 'Breaking News Desk' of News18.com. After doing History Honor...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: June 15, 2023, 23:20 IST
    last updated: June 15, 2023, 23:20 IST
    Read More